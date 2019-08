Cabbagetown Festival

The annual all-ages street festival offers something for everyone and every taste and includes the ‘Made in Canada’ Market, food from local restaurants, vendors, rocking bands and swinging ensembles and interactive Kids Zone. September 7-8, Sat 11 am-10 pm, Sun 11 am-7 pm. Free.

Parliament between Wellesley and Gerrard; Carlton between Ontario and Parliament.

facebook.com/events/280572522614998 // www.cabbagetownfestival.ca