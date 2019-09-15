Cabbagetown Tour Of Homes

Google Calendar - Cabbagetown Tour Of Homes - 2019-09-15 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cabbagetown Tour Of Homes - 2019-09-15 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cabbagetown Tour Of Homes - 2019-09-15 12:00:00 iCalendar - Cabbagetown Tour Of Homes - 2019-09-15 12:00:00

Cabbagetown BIA 237 Carlton, Toronto, Ontario

Tour seven charming homes while walking the streets of the heritage neighborhood of Cabbagetown. This self-guided tour is a fundraiser for the Cabbagetown Preservation Association. A map is included in the ticket brochure which helps visitors find their way around the neighbourhood and provides details on each of the homes. Noon-4 pm. $35.

cabbagetownpa.ca/events/tour-of-homes  //  cpa@cabbagetownpa.ca

Info

Cabbagetown BIA 237 Carlton, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Outdoor
Community Events
Benefits
Google Calendar - Cabbagetown Tour Of Homes - 2019-09-15 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cabbagetown Tour Of Homes - 2019-09-15 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cabbagetown Tour Of Homes - 2019-09-15 12:00:00 iCalendar - Cabbagetown Tour Of Homes - 2019-09-15 12:00:00