Cabbagetown Tour Of Homes

Tour seven charming homes while walking the streets of the heritage neighborhood of Cabbagetown. This self-guided tour is a fundraiser for the Cabbagetown Preservation Association. A map is included in the ticket brochure which helps visitors find their way around the neighbourhood and provides details on each of the homes. Noon-4 pm. $35.

cabbagetownpa.ca/events/tour-of-homes // cpa@cabbagetownpa.ca