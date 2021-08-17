Cadence Weapon, Korea Town Acid, No Tourists

Concert as part of ALIVE, a live music series featuring Canadian acts celebrating the return to live events, presented by the Garrison. Sep 29 at 8 pm. $5. https://www.showclix.com/event/cadence-weapon-alive/listing

The Garrison is pleased to announce ALIVE, a live music series featuring Canadian acts, celebrating the return to live events. Beginning September 29, the series will host 16 shows extending into March 2022, featuring performances by Cadence Weapon, Witch Prophet, Corridor, Dorothea Paas, Odonis Odonis and more. All acts will be joined by local support and will have a ticketed price of $5 with all proceeds going to the Unison Benevolent Fund and the AMY Project (Artists Mentoring Youth).