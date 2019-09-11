Caecilia Tripp; Jae Jarrell

Fall exhibitions at AGYU, also part of Toronto Biennial of Art. Caecilia Tripp – Going Space And Other Wording: film/performance/installation. Jae Jarrell – garments/mixed media.

Sep 11-Dec 1, opening reception 6-9 pm Sep 11; Interstellar Sleep performance by Tripp Sep 20-22 (at 259 Lake Shore E); Jarrell artist talk 4-6 pm Sep 23 (see website for more events related to this exhibition).