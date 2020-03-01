Caesar's Palace: Inside The Court Of Imperial Rome
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6
The court of the early Roman emperors is often imagined as a world of luxury, intrigue and murder. This symposium reassesses the Roman court using archaeological and textual evidence, exploring the court's importance for the exercise and presentation of power in Ancient Rome. 9 am-5 pm. The event is free, but please RSVP on the event website.
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6
