NOW MagazineAll EventsCafe Boulud Thanksgiving Meal

Cafe Boulud Thanksgiving Meal

Cafe Boulud Thanksgiving Meal

by
250 250 people viewed this event.

Thanksgiving brunch, dinner & takeout. Oct 9-12. $57. https://www.cafeboulud.com/toronto/menus/#thanksgiving

 

Date And Time

2020-10-09 to
2020-10-12
 

Event Types

Other
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Cafe Boulud

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.