The CAFTCAD Movie Wardrobe Sale offers fashion treasures for men, women and kids from over 30 vendors, as well as some fantastic Halloween finds. Unique items from an eclectic mix of contemporary, designer, vintage clothing, accessories, handcrafted goods, deadstock, samples, one-of-a-kind pieces, fabrics, notions, wardrobe supplies and more. 9 am-5 pm. $10, kids under 12 and seniors free.

CAFTCAD is a is a not-for-profit arts service organization for the Film and Television costume community.

www.caftcad.com/movie-wardrobe-sales