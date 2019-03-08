Call The Shots: Female Power Through Film

The Italian Contemporary Film Festival presents a screening of Nome Di Donna (The Name Of A Woman) co-written and directed by Marco Tullio Giordana. A pre-movie reception (at Orchid Nightclub, 7 pm) will be followed by an engaging panel discussion at 9 pm (film at 9:30 pm). $13, women under 30 free.

https://icff.ca/call-the-shots-the-women-power-through-film/