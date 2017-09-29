Call Us Old Fashioned

From the boys that brought you Leslieville's most beautiful BBQ at AFT Kitchen & Bar, beverage guru Paul Campbell and chef Ricky Casipe will grace our palates tonight by showcasing a classic cocktail, The Old Fashioned, in three distinct ways, paired alongside elevated sports bar snacks like you won't find anywhere else.

Using three distinct whiskeys from distinct three countries, Suntory Toki from Japan, Jim Beam Double Oak from the U.S., and Canadian Club 100% Rye from Canada, the Old Fashioned will be on full display, in all its diversity and glory. What's more, Paul has expertly blended these three beverages using a unique "evaporation chamber" technique that will blow your mind! He'll teach you not just about the technique behind this special infusion process, but also how you can do it yourself at home to impress even your hippest of houseguests. 6 pm. $30.