callresponse

Group show, Jan 8-27, opening 5-8 pm Jan 10.

Artists: Christi Belcourt, IV Castellanos & Esther Neff, Marcia Crosby, Maria Hupfield, Ursula Johnson, Cheryl L’Hirondelle, Isaac Murdoch, Tanya Tagaq, Tania Willard, Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory.

See website for more info and exhibit related events and programs. Part of Take Care Circuit 4: Stewardship.