Aluna Theatre and Native Earth Performing Arts presents a festival of new works-in-progress from local Pan-American, Indigenous & Latinx artists who push the boundaries of theatre, dance, performance art, music, visual arts, installation & film.

Creators/performers include Dainty Smith, Victoria Mata, Nawi Moreno-Valverde, Augusto Bitter, Monica Garrido, Jivesh Parasram and many others. Oct 4-8, shows Wed-Sat 7:30 pm, Sun 2 pm, cabarets Thu-Sat 9:30 pm. Film screening Sat 2 pm ($13). Shows $18, cabarets free. Aki Studio & Ada Slaight Hall.

caminos.ca