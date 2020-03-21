camp/Us collective Equinox Gathering

Google Calendar - camp/Us collective Equinox Gathering - 2020-03-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - camp/Us collective Equinox Gathering - 2020-03-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - camp/Us collective Equinox Gathering - 2020-03-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - camp/Us collective Equinox Gathering - 2020-03-21 13:00:00

First Unitarian Congregation 175 St Clair W, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1P7

Join camp/Us collective for food, poetry and song as we explore how to plant seeds of balance in changing times. 1 pm. $21-$24.

campus2.bpt.me  //  ppl.camp.us@gmail.com

The mandate of camp/Us collective is to offer respite, recuperation and inspiration to marginalized communities and those who work in social justice, ministry or pastoral care.

Info

First Unitarian Congregation 175 St Clair W, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1P7 View Map
Community Events
Google Calendar - camp/Us collective Equinox Gathering - 2020-03-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - camp/Us collective Equinox Gathering - 2020-03-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - camp/Us collective Equinox Gathering - 2020-03-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - camp/Us collective Equinox Gathering - 2020-03-21 13:00:00