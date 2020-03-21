camp/Us collective Equinox Gathering
First Unitarian Congregation 175 St Clair W, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1P7
Join camp/Us collective for food, poetry and song as we explore how to plant seeds of balance in changing times. 1 pm. $21-$24.
campus2.bpt.me // ppl.camp.us@gmail.com
The mandate of camp/Us collective is to offer respite, recuperation and inspiration to marginalized communities and those who work in social justice, ministry or pastoral care.
Info
First Unitarian Congregation 175 St Clair W, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1P7 View Map
Community Events