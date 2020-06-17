Over the past two decades, we have witnessed the economic devastation of institutional journalism that creates new content through original reporting and research. COVID-19 has only made matters worse, hastening the further demise of institutional media. Panel discussion on what, if anything, can and should be done. Centre for Free Expression panel discussion. with panelists: Colette Brin, Asmaa Malik, David Skok, Kelly Toughill. Moderated by Ivor Shapiro. 8 pm. Free.

Zoom link: ryerson.zoom.us/j/92055805209

cfe.ryerson.ca/events/cfe-virtual-forum-series-can-journalism-be-saved