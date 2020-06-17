Can Journalism Be Saved?

Google Calendar - Can Journalism Be Saved? - 2020-06-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Can Journalism Be Saved? - 2020-06-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Can Journalism Be Saved? - 2020-06-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - Can Journalism Be Saved? - 2020-06-17 20:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Over the past two decades, we have witnessed the economic devastation of institutional journalism that creates new content through original reporting and research. COVID-19 has only made matters worse, hastening the further demise of institutional media. Panel discussion on what, if anything, can and should be done. Centre for Free Expression panel discussion. with panelists: Colette Brin, Asmaa Malik, David Skok, Kelly Toughill. Moderated by Ivor Shapiro. 8 pm. Free.

Zoom link: ryerson.zoom.us/j/92055805209

cfe.ryerson.ca/events/cfe-virtual-forum-series-can-journalism-be-saved

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Free
Community Events
Google Calendar - Can Journalism Be Saved? - 2020-06-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Can Journalism Be Saved? - 2020-06-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Can Journalism Be Saved? - 2020-06-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - Can Journalism Be Saved? - 2020-06-17 20:00:00