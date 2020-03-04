Can Machines Be Flawed Enough to Be Human?
Onsite Gallery @ OCAD U 199 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario
Panel discussion to examine our growing dependence on glitchy AI learning for business and culture and how this affects our daily lives. With panelists Jimmy Ba, Leyla Imanirad and Dr. Alexis Morris. Moderator: Tom Barker. Presented as part of CodeX: playable & disruptive futurist eArt. Mar 4 at 6:30 pm. Free.
www2.ocadu.ca/event/can-machines-be-flawed-enough-to-be-human
Info
Onsite Gallery @ OCAD U 199 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events