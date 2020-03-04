Panel discussion to examine our growing dependence on glitchy AI learning for business and culture and how this affects our daily lives. With panelists Jimmy Ba, Leyla Imanirad and Dr. Alexis Morris. Moderator: Tom Barker. Presented as part of CodeX: playable & disruptive futurist eArt. Mar 4 at 6:30 pm. Free.

www2.ocadu.ca/event/can-machines-be-flawed-enough-to-be-human