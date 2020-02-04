Can Social Media Hate, Lies And Harassment Be Regulated? How?
Rogers Communications Centre at Ryerson 80 Gould, Toronto, Ontario
Panel discussion with Carissma Mathen, Ravi Vatrapu and moderator James L Turk. 7-9 pm. Free, no registration required. Room 103.
cfe.ryerson.ca/events/can-social-media-hate-lies-and-harassment-be-regulated-how
Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.
Info
Rogers Communications Centre at Ryerson 80 Gould, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events