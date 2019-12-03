Can Your Face Be Your Undoing: The Perils of Facial Recognition

Facial Recognition is becoming overwhelmingly prevalent. Being rolled out faster than rules and regulations can possibly keep up, the stakes are very high. The technology is notoriously unreliable, rampant with errors, biased, and discriminatory. What does consent look like, in an era of facial recognition? Can it ever be used 'responsibly'? Join a group of experts to discuss these vital issues. Panelists: Laura Tribe, Kate Robertson, and Brenda McPhail. Moderated by James L.Turk. 7 pm. Free. Room 103.

cfe.ryerson.ca/events/can-your-face-be-your-undoing-perils-facial-recognition