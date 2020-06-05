Canada Africa Partnership Ride (Remote) Bikeathon

Innovative collaboration between seven Canadian charities organizing virtual bike-a-thon to provide support to vulnerable communities in Africa during COVID-19. The 16th Annual Canada Africa Partnership (CAP) Ride is an annual fundraising bike-a-thon that brings Canadian communities together to mobilize funds in support of projects and organizations building health, supporting education and unlocking prosperity in African communities. Raise funds & ride from wherever you are on June 5-7. Pre-register canadaafricapartnershipride.ca