Canada All Star Ballet Gala
Sony Centre for the Performing Arts 1 Front E, Toronto, Ontario
This international production features 17 dancers from 9 of the world’s elite ballet theatres performing 15 ballet masterpieces, including the premiere of one original work. The second Canada All Star Ballet Gala brings to the public incomparable examples of neoclassical and modern choreography. Oct 28 at 7 pm. $45-$195.
Sony Centre for the Performing Arts 1 Front E, Toronto, Ontario
