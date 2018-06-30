Canada Day Celebration

Outdoor street festival showcasing delicious street foods, music concert by famous singers from Hong Kong, variety show, merchandise shopping and more. Jun 30-Jul 1. Free.

Friday, Jun 29th – 3 pm – midnight. Sat Jun 30th and Sun Jul 1 – 10 am – midnight.

Music concert w/ Jonas M, 2-4 pm Jun 30. Singing competition of 10-12 teams competing at 6 pm, Jul 1. Concert with Hong Kong singer Terence Siufay Chui with Denis Ng and June Tang, 7 pm, Jul 1.