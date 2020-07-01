Canada Day House Party with Sam Roberts Band, Dean Brody, Cadence Weapon, Dear Rouge
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Online interactive six-hour festival with performances by Bonjay, Caveboy, Dean Brody, Dear Rouge, Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, Garçons, Gord Sinclair (of The Tragically Hip), LOONY, Myles Castello, Riit, Sam Roberts Band, Skratch Bastid, Cadence Weapon, The Trews, William Prince and others. 3 pm. Benefitting the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA). 3 pm. http://CanadaDayHouseParty.ca
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul