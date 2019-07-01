Canada Day in St James Park

St. James Park 120 King E, Toronto, Ontario

St. Lawrence Neighbourhood Association's Canada Day outdoor event with entertainment, storytelling, face painting, arts & crafts and so much more.Parade starts at 11am at Berkeley & The Esplande (kids should arrive at 10:30 am for bike and stroller decorating). BBQ to follow at noon - 4 pm on the east lawn of St. James Cathedral, 106 King Street East.11 am-4 pm. Free. 

All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
