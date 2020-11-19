NOW MagazineAll EventsCanada in Unison Holiday Special – In Concert

Canada in Unison Holiday Special – In Concert

Canada in Unison Holiday Special – In Concert

by
190 190 people viewed this event.

Virtual livestream concert in support of the Canadian music and entertainment industry featuring Iskwe + Tom Wilson, Jim Cuddy, July Talk, Matthew Good, members of Mother Mother, Neon Dreams, Ruth B, Sam Roberts Band, Sarah Harmer, Scott Helman, Tim Hicks, The Glorious Sons, Tom Jackson and others. Dec 17 at 8 pm. $30. https://www.sessionslive.com/CanadaInUnison/tickets

The virtual event that includes elements of live along with newly pre-recorded performances, will draw attention to the increased demand and urgency to support the Canadian music industry during this difficult time as their need for support substantially increases with so many music people out-of-work and in-need due to the pandemic.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-12-17 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-12-17 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Benefits

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.