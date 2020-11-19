Canada in Unison Holiday Special – In Concert

Virtual livestream concert in support of the Canadian music and entertainment industry featuring Iskwe + Tom Wilson, Jim Cuddy, July Talk, Matthew Good, members of Mother Mother, Neon Dreams, Ruth B, Sam Roberts Band, Sarah Harmer, Scott Helman, Tim Hicks, The Glorious Sons, Tom Jackson and others. Dec 17 at 8 pm. $30. https://www.sessionslive.com/CanadaInUnison/tickets

The virtual event that includes elements of live along with newly pre-recorded performances, will draw attention to the increased demand and urgency to support the Canadian music industry during this difficult time as their need for support substantially increases with so many music people out-of-work and in-need due to the pandemic.