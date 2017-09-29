Canada's Constitution & Governance Challenges After 150 Years
Glendon Campus 2275 Bayview, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3M6
In recognition of the 150th anniversary of Canada, this conference will examine our nation’s constitutional development in light of the changes in Canadian society and economy and challenges to the nation presented by new information technology, global mobility and need to respond to and ameliorate global warming. 9 am-1:30 pm. Free.
Glendon Campus 2275 Bayview, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3M6 View Map
Free
