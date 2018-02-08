Canada's Deadly Diplomacy and Mining Justice in Mexico

An evening of solidarity, discussion, traditional Mexican food, music, and a political exhibit, with special guests from Mexico. This event will happen in two parts. Panel discussion at 7 pm in Room 330, 113 McCaul St., OCAD U, then move together across the street to the lobby of 100 McCaul St, where there will be a photo exhibit, refreshments, traditional Mexican food and a chance for casual conversation with the delegation members and each other.