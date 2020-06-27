Canada-Wide Pride

Queer Canadian artists from across the country team up for a Pride livestream on the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots to raise money for Black Lives Matter Toronto and Water First.

With DJs (from West to East) regularfantasy,Aeryn Pfaff, Fawn BC, Chiclet, B’UGO, Axel Sundelin, and performances by Xana Del Rey, Austra, Mstress_latex_vampire, Mars Alexander, Rusty boylesque, Matthew Chiu, House of Magnifique and others. 10 pm. $10. residentadvisor.net/events/1410496