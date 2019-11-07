Canada's Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Showcase

Five talented artists were selected from more than 1,600 hopefuls from coast to coast who submitted applications that ranged across all genres of music to the Canada’s Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program. On November 7th, they will come together for one night only to perform at the Great Hall. Artists include grand prize winner BAYLA and finalists Shylo Sharity, Dave Sampson, Clay and Friends and The Sun Harmonic. 7 pm. Free.

canadaswalkoffame.com/event/canadas-walk-of-fames-2019-rbc-emerging-musician-showcase