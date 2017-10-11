Celebration Of Women And Sport
Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport 100 Devonshire Place, Toronto, Ontario
CAAWS (Canadian Association for the Advancement of Women and Sport and Physical Activity) presents an event designed to spark connections, build capacity and inspire action for equity in sport. Breakout sessions, plenary presentations, exhibits and networking opportunities for administrators, coaches, athletes, students, academics, etc. who have an interest in the advancement of women and sport. 1:30-6 pm. $25, stu/youth $10. Pre-register.
