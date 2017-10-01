Run For The Cure
Hart House 7 Hart House Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3
Fundraising run to help the Canadian Cancer Society create a future without breast cancer. Registration from 8 am, opening ceremonies 9:30 am, 5K starts 10 am, 1K starts 10:15 am. Post-run activities to noon. From $45 (youth free) + pledges. King's College Circle/Hart House area, U of T. See website for details.
