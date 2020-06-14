Canadian Cinema Editors - Behind The Screen - Capernaum

CCE have invited editor Dody Dorn for an online conversation with Berlin’s Konstantin Bock about his editing of Capernaum. Bock will provide an in-depth look at the editing process behind director Nadine Labacki’s film Capernaum (Chaos). Co-presented with the Goethe-Institut Toronto. Noon-2 pm. Free.

goethe.de/ins/ca/en/ver.cfm?fuseaction=events.detail&event_id=21870827