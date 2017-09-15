Canadian Craft Biennial Conference: Can Craft? Craft Can!
Holiday Inn Burlington 3063 S Service Rd, Burlington, Ontario L7N 3E9
The Inaugural Canadian Craft Biennial celebrates and educates about the importance that Craft plays in our everyday lives. Attend the two-day symposium and dive into questions about contemporary practice with forty-four scholars and makers from around the world. September 15 at Holiday Inn Burlington. September 16 at OCADU, 100 McCaul St. 8:30 am - 5 pm. $100-$250.
Info
Holiday Inn Burlington 3063 S Service Rd, Burlington, Ontario L7N 3E9 View Map
Partner
Art