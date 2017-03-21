Canadian Film Fest

Scotiabank Theatre 259 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M6

The indie-spirited festival that celebrates Canadian filmmakers offers feature films, shorts and workshops. The fest opens with Ken Finkleman’s political satire #ANAMERICANDREAM plus films by Chris Scheuerman, April Mullen, Kit Weyman, Brit Kewin, KB Kutz, Suri Parmar and others. See website for details and schedule. $15, pass $150.

Info

Scotiabank Theatre 259 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M6

Film
Festivals

