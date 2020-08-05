Canadian International Faith & Family Festival

NOW MagazineAll EventsCanadian International Faith & Family Festival

18
Sep
-
19
Sep

by Canadian International Faith & Family Film Festival
 
Online festival of 30 films and panelists including actors, writers, singers and agents. Sept 18 & 19. All-access festival pass $100-$150.

 

2020-09-18 to
2020-09-19
 

Virtual Event
 

Festivals
 
 

Virtual Event

 

