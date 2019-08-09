Canadian Made Womenswear Fashion Design End of Season Clearance, steps from Taste of the Danforth
Diana Coatsworth Design 110 Hampton, Toronto, Ontario
Huge end of season Sale on small batch, Canadian designed & made women's fashion. Come for Taste of the Danforth and pop over to this One of a Kind Show artisans' annual sale. Don't miss out! Only 3 mins walk south from the Big Carrot on the Danforth. Aug 9-11.
Info
Diana Coatsworth Design 110 Hampton, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Partner
Community Events