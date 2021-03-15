Canadian Music Week Virtual 2021

WHERE MUSIC, TECH + BIZ CONVERGE

Now in its 38th year, the Canadian Music Week Conference is still the premier annual music business and networking event in Canada, and this time around it’s being produced live, online & streamed worldwide. We’re innovating due to COIVD-19 and we promise to deliver a world class experience.

This year we’re featuring a 4-day music summit covering all sectors of the industry delivered in a totally interactive streamed format. We’re excited to provide a platform for domestic and international delegates to exchange ideas, explore trends & make meetings connections COMPLETELY ONLINE. Join us this May 18-21 for an amazing array of live streaming sessions from industry pro’s about breakthroughs and global insights.

Keynotes, speakers, panels, workshops, master classes and receptions all taking place in a virtual format.

STREAMING | MAY 18-21 2021. https://cmw.net/

Register https://cmw.net/conference/online-registration/