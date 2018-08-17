Canadian National Exhibition

Exhibition Place 200 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C3

The Ex, with  bandshell concerts including Blood, Sweat & Tears, air show, innovation garage, indoor lantern festival, waterfront show, midway rides, sports, and much more. Aug 17-Sep 3.

General Admission $19.99,  Adults 65 & better $16, Children (13 & under) $16,  Children 4 & under free , CNE Family Pass $59 (2 adults & 2 children or 1 adult & 3 children). 

Exhibition Place 200 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C3
All Ages, Kid-Friendly
