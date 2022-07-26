Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala 2022

On Saturday September 24, 2022, at Toronto’s iconic Massey Hall, Canada’s biggest night in Songwriting returns with a new class of incredible inductees; Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance, David Foster and Daniel Lavoie.

The 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala will feature remarkable tributes and performances from sought-after Canadian and International recording artists framed with breathtaking music, moving stories and stunning visuals.

Hosted by singer-songwriter Marie-Mai, see tribute performances by Corey Hart, Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake of Nickelback, Charlotte Cardin, Jessie Reyez, Serena Ryder, Deborah Cox, Pierre Lapointe, Neil Donell of Chicago, Maurice Moore, Bobby Bazini, Bruno Pelletier, Ruby Waters, Clerel and more!

September 24 at 7 pm. $62.60 and up. Massey Hall, 178 Victoria. www.cshf.ca/2022-gala