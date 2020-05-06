CanCAF 2020: Canadian Comic Arts Festivals Online

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Comics festival across Canada are thrilled to announce a month-long digital initiative called #CanCAF. Each participating festival or event is programming a variety of comics related events, from workshops to interviews, live drawing to panel discussions, podcasts to videocasts, and you can check out the #CanCAF tag across to social media to see the great material being created.

May 6-30. See website for details.

