CanCAF 2020: Canadian Comic Arts Festivals Online
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Comics festival across Canada are thrilled to announce a month-long digital initiative called #CanCAF. Each participating festival or event is programming a variety of comics related events, from workshops to interviews, live drawing to panel discussions, podcasts to videocasts, and you can check out the #CanCAF tag across to social media to see the great material being created.
May 6-30. See website for details.
