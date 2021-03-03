Candlelight: Mozart’s Best Works

NOW MagazineAll EventsCandlelight: Mozart’s Best Works

Distanced classical music concert lit by flameless candles performed by the Listeso String Quartet. June 16 at 7 pm. Tickets from $30. https://feverup.com/m/90686

Metropolitan Community Church

 

2021-06-16 @ 07:00 PM
2021-06-16 @ 08:30 PM
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Metropolitan Community Church

