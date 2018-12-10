The Canadian Comedy Awards presents Canned Laughter, the first ever cross-city simultaneous comedy show taking place at a dozen comedy venues in Toronto. Various start times between 6-9 pm. All shows are free with a non-perishable food item for the Daily Bread Food Bank.

Shows at: 120 Diner – Absolute Comedy – Rivoli – Comedy Bar – Pegasus on Church – Underground Cafe & Social Club – The Corner Comedy Club – Social Capital Theatre – The Ossington – Yuk Yuk's – Brunswick Bierworks – Hemingway's

www.facebook.com/events/541488886324672/