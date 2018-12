QAPD Collective, the weekly LGBTQ+ comedy collective & community open mic, joins in the cross-city simultaneous “Canned Laughter” Comedy Food Drive. Featuring Greg Brown, Velvet Wells, Krissia Valiente, Aba Amaquandoh with headliner Bee Bertrand. Sign ups at 7 pm, show 8 pm. Free (canned food donation).

m.facebook.com/events/504261056723710