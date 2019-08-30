Cannupa Hanska Luger & Kali Spitzer

Cannupa Hanska Luger’s Every One, is a monumental social sculpture commemorating victims of the continuing crisis of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls, trans, and queer community members.

In Sister, Kali Spitzer explores the individual stories behind the MMIWQT crisis through portraiture and self-representation. She works in the medium of tintypes.

Lobby display, Aug 30-Jan 12.

www.gardinermuseum.on.ca