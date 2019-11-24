A Boy is Born - Cantemus Singers

St. Aidan's in the Beach 70 Silver Birch, Toronto, Ontario M4E 3K9

Benefit concert of merry English carols from the 15th to 17th centuries to benefit Community Centre 55's Share-a-Christmas program program that provides Christmas food hampers and toys to over 900 needy families in Toronto’s east end. 3 pm. $20, under 12 free.

St. Aidan's in the Beach 70 Silver Birch, Toronto, Ontario M4E 3K9
416-578-6602
