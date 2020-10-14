NOW MagazineAll EventsCanzine: Festival of Zines and Underground Art

Canzine: Festival of Zines and Underground Art

Virtual festival with 250+ creators, all-ages programming, events, workshops and more. Oct 24-26. Free. http://canzine.ca

 

2020-10-24 to
2020-10-26
 

Online Event
 

Festival or Fair
 

Books

Virtual Event

