Capital Structure & Financing For Your Business Or Charitable Venture
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
CatalystsX, a non-profit organization that supports social innovators and social entrepreneurs, reviews the most common (and some uncommon!) options in capital structure and funding, so you can make an informed decision. 6-8 pm. Free. No registration required. First floor, Beeton Hall.
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
Free
