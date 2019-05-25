Capture The Flag For SickKids

Bring your brightest and boldest and enter this round-robin style Capture the Flag tournament in support of SickKids Foundation. Your team will join more than 1,000 competitors in the fight against limits. Compete in at least 3 round-robin games & change the future of children's health in Canada & beyond. After the dust settles, enjoy music, food, & more in one of the city's coolest environments. 8 am-5 pm. $50 registration fee. (Minimum fundraising goal is $8,500. per team.)

Pre-register: https://p2p.onecause.com/capture-the-flag

416-813-6166 x 2525 // capturetheflag@sickkidsfoundation.com

facebook.com/events/575309636281159