Carbon Province, Hydro Province: The Challenge of Canadian Energy and Climate Federalism

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Webinar discussion with professor Douglas Macdonald presenting the findings from his analysis of all five national energy and climate programs to date, from Pierre Trudeau’s National Energy Program to Justin Trudeau’s Pan-Canadian Framework. Based on those findings, Professor Macdonald will present his recommendations for how all parts of the country can start moving down the same path of declining emissions without doing unacceptable harm to national unity. 3 pm. Free. 

eventbrite.ca/e/summer-webinar-series-carbon-province-hydro-province-tickets-108472433970

