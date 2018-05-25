Caregiver Isolation And Identity

Lecture on the elements that contribute to caregiver isolation and burden. 2-3 pm. Free. Call 416-395-5710 to register.

Part Four of the Reitman Family Caregiver Series, a four-part lecture series for family caregivers, featuring Dr. Rhonda Feldman, Psychologist, Reitman Centre for Alzheimer's Support & Training. Participants are welcome to attend one lecture or the entire series.