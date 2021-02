Peel Art Gallery Museum and Archives present guests from the Black Loyalist Heritage Centre Cynthia Dorrington (site manager), and Graham Nickerson (board member). Learn stories linking Canada to the Caribbean and the Caribbean to the World. Feb 25 at 7 pm. Reserve http://calendar.pama.peelregion.ca/default/Detail/2021-02-25-1900-Caribbean-Connections-The-Black-Atlantic