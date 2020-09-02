Caribbean Food Market at Stackt

NOW MagazineAll EventsCaribbean Food Market at Stackt

The public is invited to enjoy steel pan music and experience flavours of the islands by local Caribbean-owned  businesses. Sep 5 from 11 am-5 pm. Admission is free.

www.sweetnnice.ca/pages/food-market

