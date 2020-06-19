CaribbeanTales International Film Festival & CaribbeanTales-TV present a Black Lives Matter CT-TV event - '70: Remembering a Revolution, a 2011 film directed by Alex de Verteuil & Elizabeth Topp. How did a handful of students contribute to the Black Power Movement worldwide, and change the course of history in Trinidad and Tobago? Between February and April 1970, the streets of Port of Spain were filled with angry young black men and women chanting. "Power to the People", fists raised in a salute learned from the Black Panthers of the U.S.A. This was the legendary Black Power revolution, which changed the course of Trinidad's history. Followed by an interactive panel discussion. 5 pm. Free.

